Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content LONDON — The world’s biggest crypto exchange Binance is not capable of being supervised properly and poses a significant risk to consumers, Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said in a document published on Wednesday. The exchange has come under pressure from regulators across the world in past weeks due to concerns over the use of crypto in money laundering and risks to consumers. The FCA banned Binance in June from conducting any regulated activity and imposed several requirements on the platform.

Article content Its document published on Wednesday expands on its reasons for placing the requirements on Binance’s UK-based Binance Markets Limited arm. “Based upon the firm’s engagement to date, the FCA considers that the firm is not capable of being effectively supervised,” the watchdog said in the document dated June 25. “This is of particular concern in the context of the firm’s membership of a global group which offers complex and high-risk financial products, which pose a significant risk to consumers.” A Binance spokesperson said that as noted by the FCA, Binance Markets Limited has fully complied with all the watchdog’s requirements and it continues to engage with the FCA to resolve any outstanding issues that may exist.