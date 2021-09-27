Binance blocks fiat deposits and spot crypto trading for Singapore users By Cointelegraph

Home Business Binance blocks fiat deposits and spot crypto trading for Singapore users By...

Binance has announced some changes to its crypto trading services for customers in Singapore.

According to a statement on its website published on Monday, Singapore-based users will be geo-fenced from certain account functions on the Binance.com website.