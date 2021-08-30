Binance Australia onboards former DigitalX exec as new CEO By Cointelegraph

Binance Australia has announced the appointment of Leigh Travers, the former chief executive of local blockchain technology and payments firm DigitalX, as the company’s new CEO.

Travers has worked at DigitalX for seven years, and previously served on the board of leading local blockchain industry body, Blockchain Australia. In June 2014, DigitalX became the world’s first publicly-listed blockchain firm after completing a reverse takeover of the Australian Stock Exchange-listed company, Macro Energy Ltd.