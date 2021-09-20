Billy Porter’s 2021 Emmys Red Carpet Outfit Features Wings

The Pose star looked incredible when he showed up in an all-black outfit with large ruffled sleeves.
“We got the wings. It was supposed to go all the way to the floor, [but] that didn’t work out. I like this better,” he added.
The outfit, which was styled by Ty Hunter, was giving off major Met Gala 2019 vibes — because that’s when Porter also wore wings to celebrate the Met’s theme: Camp: Notes on Fashion.
However, this year, he toned down the look and struck majestic bird poses on the red carpet.
Tonight, Porter is up for an Emmy for his role as Pray Tell in the FX series Pose. I hope he wins in his category for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.
