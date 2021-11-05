Billy Porter Has Apologized To Harry Styles

Billy and Harry’s respective styles are different, and perhaps the motivations behind each celebrity’s aesthetic choices are too. The Pose actor, noting his own long-held rejection of gendered fashion constructs, took issue with Vogue’s decision to “put Harry Styles, a straight white man, in a dress on their cover for the first time” in comments to The Sunday Times that subsequently went viral online.



“I changed the whole game,” Billy said. “I. Personally. Changed. The. Whole. Game. And that is not ego, that is just fact. I was the first one doing it and now everybody is doing it…I created the conversation [about non-binary fashion].”