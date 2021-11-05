Billy Porter Has Apologized To Harry Styles

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

“The conversation is actually deeper than that.”

Table of Contents

Almost three weeks ago, Billy Porter criticized Vogue for selecting Harry Styles as the magazine’s December cover star last year.


David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images, Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

The cover was historic, since a man had never been featured on one before. And, nodding to elements of the singer’s personal style, Vogue’s spread showcased Harry in a variety of ensembles that included some dresses and skirts.


Jmenternational / JMEnternational for BRIT Awards / Getty Images

Billy and Harry’s respective styles are different, and perhaps the motivations behind each celebrity’s aesthetic choices are too. The Pose actor, noting his own long-held rejection of gendered fashion constructs, took issue with Vogue’s decision to “put Harry Styles, a straight white man, in a dress on their cover for the first time” in comments to The Sunday Times that subsequently went viral online.


Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Global Citizen

“I changed the whole game,” Billy said. “I. Personally. Changed. The. Whole. Game. And that is not ego, that is just fact. I was the first one doing it and now everybody is doing it…I created the conversation [about non-binary fashion].”

His interview was met with a bit of backlash, as people felt Billy’s comments unnecessarily dragged Harry and made assumptions about the musician’s sexuality. Many responses also pointed to other trailblazers, like David Bowie and Prince, whose androgynous styles gave rise to dialogue about gendered fashion norms decades ago.


Theo Wargo / Getty Images for HS

Billy has now apologized to Harry for those comments to The Sunday Times, and clarified his remarks about Vogue and breaking boundaries in fashion, during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert yesterday.

View this video on YouTube


The Late Show With Stephen Colbert / Via youtube.com

“Harry Styles, I apologize to you for having your name in my mouth,” Billy told the camera. “It’s not about you. The conversation is not about you.”

“The conversation is actually deeper than that,” he continued. “It is about the systems of oppression and erasure of people of color who contribute to the culture.”

“Now, that’s a lot to unpack,” said the Emmy winner. “I’m willing to unpack it, sans the dragging and cancel culture of the Internet, because I do not now, nor will I ever, adjudicate my life or humanity in sound bites on social media.”


The Late Show With Stephen Colbert / Via youtube.com

“So, when you’re ready to have the real conversation, call a bitch. Okay? I’m ready to have it,” Billy added. In conclusion, he reiterated: “I’m sorry, Harry. I didn’t mean no harm. I’m a gay man. We like Harry, he’s cute!”

You can watch Billy’s full appearance on The Late Show here or via the clip above.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR