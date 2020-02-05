Billy Porter calls President Donald Trump & # 39; Malicious & # 39; in a speech about the state of the LGBTQ Union

%MINIFYHTML61829768972d1849fc1dc9c411ab7b6911% %MINIFYHTML61829768972d1849fc1dc9c411ab7b6912%

Hours before POTUS addresses the nation, the star of & # 39; Pose & # 39; urges people to use their votes to expel the current President of the United States from the White House in the next elections.

Billy porter labelled Donald TrumpThe presidency of the United States "one of the biggest crises of my life" in his speech on the state of the LGBTQ Union on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.

The "Attitude"The speech of the star for the second annual Logo event came just hours before President Trump delivered his third speech on the State of the Union to the nation.

In his blunt speech, Porter focused on issues such as Trump's ban on transgender people from enlisting in the U.S. military. UU., Your support for a rule that would allow health professionals to refuse to give LGBTQ people medical procedures and armed violence.

"Last year, I told you that the state of our union is strong," he began. "Although it has certainly been mistreated, our union is far from breaking. Now, in 2020, our responsibility as citizens has been more evident."

Urging viewers to use their vote in 2020 to end Trump's time at the White House, which he described as "one of the biggest crises of my life," Porter continued: "Donald J. Trump has been painted as a friend of The LGBTQ community, while revealing its true colors in every malicious turn.This heinous violence against trans people, which disproportionately affects trans women of color, is an epidemic.We must face it as a community and as a country, and we must choose officials that they recognize him for the crisis that is ".

He concluded: "The fate of the whole country is at stake. I know it sounds dramatic, but if now is not the time for drama, child, when is it?"

Hours later, the speech of the Trump Union State made headlines thanks to the decision of Nancy Pelosi, the President of the House of Representatives of the United States, to break the speech of POTUS seconds after it ended.

Pelosi is the person who asked the House of Representatives in December 2019 to begin writing impeachment charges against Trump. And the president's feelings towards Pelosi were clear to see that he seemed to reject his handshake before his speech.