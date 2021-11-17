Billy Goat Brands Investee Sophie’s Kitchen Partners with Leading Seafood Distributor Southwind Foods

Southwind is a highly respected seafood industry leader with over US$550,000,000 in annual sales and, pursuant to this new master broker agreement and equity partnership, will provide Sophie’s Kitchen with its ongoing support and a commitment to its sales growth, product development, and customer support. With plans for a phased roll-out of the Portfolio Company’s products, the partnership marks family-owned Southwind’s entrance into the plant-based food space. The joint distribution venture is viewed by management as mutually beneficial as it is expected to put Southwind in a strong position to help its customers respond to consumers’ growing demands for delicious tasting, healthy, plant-based alternatives. Read More