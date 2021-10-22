Billy Goat Brands’ Investee Sophie’s Kitchen Added to PeTA’s Top 10 Vegan Seafood Brands List

Sophie’s Kitchen Recognized by PeTA as a Leader In Providing Fish-Free Options That Are ‘Off The Hook’

Article content VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Billy Goat Brands Ltd. (the “Company” or “GOAT”) (CSE: GOAT) (Frankfurt: 26B) , a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating environmental, social and governance (“ ESG ”) focused companies in the blue economy, is pleased to announce that the Company’s portfolio business, Sophie’s Kitchen, has been recognized by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (“ PeTA ”) as a Top 10 Vegan Seafood Brand. The animal rights activists took the opportunity to name Sophie’s Kitchen to this list during October’s National Sea Food Month. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Sophie’s Kitchen is a leader in the plant-based seafood industry and has a rapidly expanding product portfolio that includes plant-based varieties of shrimp, fish, “toona”, crab cakes, and smoked salmon.

Article content The global plant-based seafood market is growing rapidly and it’s predicted that it’ll grow to a $1.3 billion industry by 2031 1 . Sophie’s Kitchen was established to provide plant-based alternatives without people having to give up the taste and texture of seafood. Further, the business is committed to creating a product that not only contributes to the health of its consumers, but also to the health of the oceans and the environment. GOAT is positioned to own up to 46% of Sophie’s Kitchen and is committed to supporting the portfolio business’ growth by providing capital markets advisory services to enhance Sophie’s Kitchen as a pioneer in the plant-based seafood industry. Management Commentary “This is a tremendous honor for Sophie’s Kitchen. Sophie’s Kitchen and PeTA’s missions align for the better good of our world’s environment and the protection of fish and seafood,” said Miles Woodruff, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Sophie’s Kitchen. “Our goal is to make plant-based seafood a delicious option for everyone who wants to do better for themselves and the environment,” added Mr. Woodruff.

Article content PeTA President, Ingrid Newkirk, underscored Sophie’s Kitchen’s commitment to sustainability. “We had fun tasting so many vegan items, and Sophie’s Kitchen’s fish-free options are off the hook ,” said Ms. Newkirk. “PeTA’s favorite brands will help anyone celebrate National Seafood Month while leaving sea animals in the sea, where they belong.” “We are thrilled to see our portfolio business, Sophie’s Kitchen, be recognized for their efforts in creating a healthy, sustainable, and plant-based alternative to seafood, while ensuring the protection of our oceans,” said Tony Harris, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of GOAT. “Our Company is committed to supporting its portfolio businesses in the blue economy. We will continue to assist Sophie’s Kitchen in executing their plan to become a top plant-based seafood company, with products that we view are unmatched amongst its competitors,” said Mr. Harris.

Article content ABOUT SOPHIE’S KITCHEN Since 2010, Sophie’s Kitchen has been a disruptive innovator and high-growth leader in the plant-based food industry, creating seafood alternatives that enable people to eat plant-based without giving up the flavors and textures they love. The brand is free of preservatives, gluten-free, soy-free, non-GMO and offers a product portfolio full of great taste and clean, guilt-free alternatives. Sophie’s Kitchen also strives to raise awareness around the destruction of oceanic ecosystems and the aquatic wildlife that lives in them by providing healthy plant-based seafood alternatives suitable for any lifestyle. The business is profoundly committed to making a positive difference globally by changing unsustainable and unethical industries into ones that are. For more information, please visit http://sophieskitchen.com/ and join in the mission for change by following @sophieskitchen on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Article content ABOUT BILLY GOAT BRANDS Billy Goat Brands is a venture capital platform focused on investing in high-potential companies operating in the blue economy. It intends to accomplish these goals through the identification of and investment in the securities of private businesses that are involved in the food and beverage industry, with a focus on: (i) plant-based protein, (ii) functional foods, (iii) food technology, and (iv) fermented foods. The Company plans to generate returns on its investments through various outcomes, including but not limited to go-public transactions, mergers or acquisitions, and the other liquidity events of its investee companies or projects. The paramount goal of Billy Goat Brands will be to generate maximum returns from its investments in a manner consistent with its environmental, social and governance values.

Article content For more information about the Company, please visit https://billygoatbrands.com/ . Its final prospectus, financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on the Company’s profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. On behalf of: Billy Goat Brands Ltd. “Tony Harris” Tony Harris, CEO & Chairman

Tel: (778) 222-8221 For further information, please contact: Investor Relations

Email: info@billygoatbrands.com

Tel: 1-833-4-GOAT-IR (1-833-446-2847)

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING "FORWARD-LOOKING" INFORMATION This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. The Company has provided the forward-looking statements in reliance on assumptions that it believes are reasonable at this time. All such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties (including those risk factors identified in the Company's prospectus dated September 8, 2021), certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, delays resulting from or inability to obtain required regulatory approval. The reader is cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and the actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits, including the amount of proceeds, the Company will derive therefrom. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

