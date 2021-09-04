‘Billions,’ ‘Cinderella’ & More – Hollywood Life

The summer TV season is winding down, but there are still so many great things to watch this Labor Day weekend. From new movies to season premieres, here is what’s worth watching this weekend.

Labor Day weekend is the last long weekend of the summer, and the world of TV is more than prepared. This extended weekend features the return of Billions and the premieres of new movies on streaming services, including Cinderella, The J Team, and more.

HollywoodLife has rounded up the key things to watch this Labor Day weekend. There’s more than enough new content to satisfy anyone’s TV thirst. These are the notable movies and TV shows to watch from September 3 to September 6 across networks and streaming services.

‘Billions’

Billions returns for the final 5 episodes of season 5 on September 5. The hit Showtime series aired the first 7 episodes of season 5 in 2020, but the show had to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Axe, Chuck, and the rest of the crew are back, and the stakes have never been higher. Axe is going to war with Mike Prince, and you know he’s ready to get his hands dirty. While the second part of season 5 is only 5 episodes, the show has already been renewed for season 6.

‘Cinderella’

Camila Cabello is putting a modern spin on the classic Cinderella tale in the Amazon Prime Video movie, which was released on September 3. The film follows the beloved heroine who has big dreams and seeks to make them all come true. Cinderella is Camila’s acting debut. The all-star cast also includes Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, James Corden, Nicholas Galitzine, Billy Porter, and Pierce Brosnan.

Billie Eilish ‘Happier Than Ever’ Concert Special

Grammy winner Billie Eilish makes her Disney+ debut with Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles on September 3. The cinematic concert experience is a Disney+ original that features an intimate performance of every song from Billie’s latest album. She sings every song from the album in sequential order – for the first and only time – from the stage of the legendary Hollywood Bowl. The special also includes animated elements, which will take viewers through Billie’s hometown of Los Angeles. The Disney+ original features FINNEAS, the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, the Los Angeles Philharmonic conducted by music and artistic director Gustavo Dudamel, and world renowned Brazilian guitarist, Romero Lubambo, with orchestra arrangements by David Campbell.

‘The J Team’

JoJo Siwa executive producers and stars in the Paramount+ movie The J Team, which became available on September 3. The movie follows a young girl named JoJo whose life is turned upside down when her beloved dance coach Val decides to retire. Val is replaced by a strict and anti-fun coach named Poppy. When JoJo is kicked out of the troupe, JoJo goes on a journey to discover what dancing really means to her.

‘Worth’

Michael Keaton stars in Worth, which hits Netflix on September 3. The film explores attorney Kenneth Feinberg’s journey leading the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. As he hears the heartbreaking stories from loved ones, Kenneth begins to understand the true human costs of the tragedy. Worth also stars Stanley Tucci, Amy Ryan, and Laura Benanti.

‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping The Palace’

Want more royal drama in your life? Well, Lifetime is here to serve. Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace premieres September 6 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime. The film is the third installment in the Harry & Meghan franchise. Escaping the Palace follows Harry and Meghan’s journey leaving the palace behind and starting over with their son, Archie. Jordan Dean and Sydney Morton star as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

‘The D’Amelio Show’ Two of TikTok’s biggest stars have gotten their own show. The D’Amelio Show premieres September 3 on Hulu. The series chronicles Charli and Dixie D’Amelio’s lives as they go from having a normal life to being global stars. While they have millions and millions of followers on social media, the sisters are just like any other young girls as they try to balance family life, dating, and making friends. Charli and Dixie’s parents, Heidi and Marc, also star alongside their daughters in the reality series.

‘Journey Of My Heart’

Hallmark Channel’s fall lineup is upon us, but there are still a few more weeks of summer. The channel’s new original movie, Journey of My Heart, premieres September 4 at 9 p.m. on Hallmark Channel as part of the network’s annual “Summer Nights” programming event. The movie follows Abby, a woman dedicated to her work as a wildlife biologist so much so that it interferes with her personal life. Her research leads her to Alaska where she meets a wilderness guide named Eric. Feelings between them blossom as Abby continues her research. Rihannon Fish and Darien Martin star as Abby and Eric.

‘Afterlife of the Party’ If you’re looking for a fun and heartfelt movie to watch with your bestie, look no further than Afterlife of the Party. The new Netflix film debuted on September 2. Afterlife of the Party follows the journey of a social butterfly named Cassie, played by Victoria Justice, who dies during her birthday week. She ends up getting a second chance to right her wrongs on Earth and reconnect with loved ones, including her best friend Lisa (Midori Francis), and prove she’s worthy of getting into the VIP room in the sky. ‘Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem’

Soap fans, this is a real treat. Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem is a new limited series premiering September 6 on Peacock. New episodes will drop daily and lead up to the limited series finale on September 10. All episodes will be available to stream for free. The series features the return of Days fan-faves, including Lisa Rinna as Billie Reed, Deidre Hall as Dr. Marlena Evans, Drake Hogestyn as John Black, Jackée Harry as Paulina Price, James Reynolds as Abe Carver, Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady, Robert Scott Wilson as Ben Weston, Billy Flynn as Chad DiMera, Lamon Archey as Eli Grant, Sal Stowers as Lani Price, and more. Eileen Davidson is also set to appear.

