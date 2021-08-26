Billionaire Simon Nixon’s venture capital to increase crypto allocation By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Billionaire Simon Nixon’s venture capital to increase crypto allocation

English billionaire and Moneysupermarket.com founder Simon Nixon has plans to increase his crypto investments through his London-based venture capital firm.

According to a Bloomberg report on Thursday, Adam Proctor, managing director for Nixon’s investment firm Seek Ventures, said that the company intends to increase the “allocation to crypto as we feel it is an important area for the future.”