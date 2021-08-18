Billionaire Mike Novogratz unfazed by Galaxy Digital’s $175.8M loss in Q2 By Cointelegraph

Mike Novogratz’s crypto investment firm Galaxy Digital Holdings has posted a second-quarter loss of $175.8 million.

The figure provides a stark contrast to the firm’s first-quarter report that booked $860 million in comprehensive net profit earlier this year.