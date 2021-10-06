Billionaire Ken Griffin slams crypto as ‘jihadist call’ against the greenback By Cointelegraph

Hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin and former U.S. President Donald Trump have both slammed digital currencies as a threat to the U.S. dollar.
Griffin, the founder of the $38 billion hedge fund Citadel LLC, told the Economic Club of Chicago on Oct. 4, that crypto is “a jihadist call that we don’t believe in the dollar.” He expressed his dismay over the younger generation working on dollar alternatives in the crypto sector:
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.