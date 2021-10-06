Billionaire Ken Griffin slams crypto as ‘jihadist call’ against the greenback By Cointelegraph

Home Business Billionaire Ken Griffin slams crypto as ‘jihadist call’ against the greenback By...

Hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin and former U.S. President Donald Trump have both slammed digital currencies as a threat to the U.S. dollar.

Griffin, the founder of the $38 billion hedge fund Citadel LLC, told the Economic Club of Chicago on Oct. 4, that crypto is “a jihadist call that we don’t believe in the dollar.” He expressed his dismay over the younger generation working on dollar alternatives in the crypto sector: