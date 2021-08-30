Billionaire investor John Paulson says crypto has ‘no intrinsic value’ By Cointelegraph

Speaking in a recent interview, subprime short investor and billionaire portfolio manager John Paulson criticized the volatile nature of digital assets, while advocating for investments in traditional safe-havens such as gold.
The co-founder of Paulson & Co, a New York-based firm launched in 1994, Paulson was a historic beneficiary from the U.S. housing financial market collapse of 2008 after placing a legendary successful short position.
