Billionaire Charlie Munger’s timely apartment bets began with a Hebrew Bible and an improbable friendship

A glimpse into a little-known chapter in Charlie Munger’s storied investment career Photo by Jonathan Alcorn/Bloomberg files

Article content Billionaire investor Charles Munger made a well-timed bet on suburban apartments — thanks to a neighborhood teenager who showed up at his house with a Hebrew Bible.

Article content Munger couldn’t read it. But the encounter led to an improbable friendship and, more than a decade later, an investment in California apartment complexes before the pandemic sent values soaring. The young man’s business, Afton Properties, has become a force in the market in the past few years. It bought more apartments in California than anyone else in 2020, on its way to building a real estate portfolio with an estimated value of US$1.2 billion, according to Real Capital Analytics. Munger and Afton declined to comment on how much of that growth was funded by the 97-year-old investor, who’s best known as Warren Buffett’s longtime business partner. Still, Munger’s public remarks and other data provide a glimpse into a little-known chapter in his storied investment career.

Article content Afton, run by Avi Mayer and Reuven Gradon, has focused on an unglamorous corner of the real estate market: Garden-style apartment buildings in the vast sprawl of Southern California. They spent US$423 million last year on more than 1,700 units, and the purchases have continued in 2021, according to RCA data. They’re still on the hunt and prepared to make all-cash offers for apartment complexes. “Avi and Reuven, they were one of the first to see the secondary markets” had potential, said Otto Ozen, executive vice president at the Mogharebi Group, a multifamily investment banking firm in California that has closed deals with Afton. “They’re buying with a long-term hold strategy.” With Americans struggling to find affordable properties to buy, demand for apartments is at the highest level since the 1970s. That’s pushing rents higher at a startling pace and boosting the value of apartments. Prices for multifamily buildings gained 15 per cent in the year through August, according to RCA.

Article content “One day, into my house, a very young 17-year-old Hasidic Jew came by and gave me the Hebrew Bible — in Hebrew,” Munger recalled at an event last year in Redlands, California, referring to Mayer. They struck up a friendship and, years later, Munger suggested they partner to purchase buildings. Loan documents for one of the first properties they bought show how things have improved. Occupancy increased to 98 per cent last year, from 95 per cent in 2019, while net operating income climbed 15 per cent to US$6.9 million. Part of the strategy is to upgrade the complexes they buy, Munger said, noting they spent US$600,000 on trees in the first year. There’s more money to be made taking care of the customer, he added. “It’d be nice if I were Mother Teresa and did something I didn’t like doing, because I’m a noble soul,” Munger said. “But my life is organized so that time after time, what works for my pocketbook works for every moral teaching that I’ve been taught.” Bloomberg.com

