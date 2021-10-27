Billionaire Carl Icahn Makes Offer for Southwest Gas Shares

Icahn posted his offer to pay $75 for each outstanding Southwest Gas share Wednesday morning on Twitter, where his bio reads, “I make money studying natural stupidity.” Southwest Gas responded in a statement advising shareholders to take no action until its board has time to review and evaluate the offer.

(Bloomberg) — Carl Icahn made an unsolicited offer to buy all outstanding shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc., extending a corporate fight between the billionaire and U.S. energy company.

Icahn and Southwest Gas have been locked in public spat throughout October since the activist investor revealed he held a 4.9% stake in the Las Vegas-based energy company. He blasted Southwest Gas executives for “egregious errors” and said their plan to buy Questar Pipeline Co. was a mistake. Southwest defied Icahn and went ahead with plans to buy Questar for about $2 billion.

Icahn’s offer carries conditions and expires Dec. 27. His offer gives Southwest Gas a market value of about $4.2 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The company aims to make the board’s position known to shareholders within 10 business days.

Shares of Southwest Gas rose 0.4% to $69.40 at 9:34 a.m. trading in New York.

