Billionaire buys CryptoPunks, Arbitrum finds traction, markets ignore warnings By Cointelegraph

This weekly roundup of news from Mainland China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong attempts to curate the industrys most important news, including influential projects, changes in the regulatory landscape, and enterprise blockchain integrations.
There are a lot of narratives to keep an eye on as China enjoyed a relatively quiet week on the regulatory front and markets rebounded. Layer-two networks continued to make headlines with their large war chests of funds to invest. Avalanche and Arbitrum are two networks that have growing awareness in China. Both were in the news this week with Avalanches $180 million fund being announced and Arbitrums launch on September 1.
Punks in Asia
BSN breaking new turf
Like a good neighbor, eCNY is there
Blockchain meets TradFi
In case you forgot
