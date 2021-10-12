Billionaire Bill Miller advocates for Bitcoin, but doubtful on altcoins By Cointelegraph

Bill Miller, a seasoned Wall Street investor and founder of Miller Value Partners, advocated for the rise of (BTC) during a recent conversation with author William Green but voiced skepticism around many of the altcoins birthed during 2017.
Miller subscribes to the well-documented thesis that Bitcoin portrays digital gold, and unlike many of his financial contemporaries — Warren Buffet being the most prominent — he has been a keen investor in the digital asset space.
