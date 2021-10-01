Billion dollar Bitcoin mining industry resumes in Iran after three month ban By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters.

The Iranian government will allow licensed cryptocurrency miners to resume operations today following a three-month ban imposed by former President Hassan Rouhani on May 26th, 2021.

The initial ban was put into effect due to concerns over the stability of the country’s unreliable power grid.