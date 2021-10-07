Billie Lourd On Learning “What Not To Do” As A Parent

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
19

“One of the things that I will not do to my son—is put this pressure on him that I had on me.”

Table of Contents

You know Billie Lourd: American Horror Story and Scream Queens actress, mom to 1-year-old Kingston, and daughter to the late, great Carrie Fisher. (Not to mention granddaughter to Hollywood icon Debbie Reynolds!)


Matt Winkelmeyer / WireImage / Getty Images

Billie recently opened up about generational trauma and the complicated grief she experienced when her mom passed away in 2016.


Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Getty Images

On the podcast New Day, Billie spoke openly and honestly about growing up with Carrie and how she learned “what not to do” as a parent.


Fred Duval / FilmMagic / Getty Images

“My main job when [Fisher] was alive was taking care of her and making sure she was okay,” Lourd explained. “I was her main support, and I was 7.”


Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Disney

“For a lot of the time, and that was really hard and that’s why I grew up really fast because I was her best friend,” she continued. “I was her mother, I was her kid, I was her everything. And that’s one of the things I’m learning not to do with my kid.”


Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Getty Images

“There’s a lot of things that my mom taught me to do,” Lourd added. “And then there’s a lot that is, honestly, it might be more valuable, of what not to do. And that’s one of the things that I will not do to my son—is put this pressure on him that I had on me.”

When she was still alive, the Star Wars star spoke openly about her diagnosis with bipolar disorder, for which she was on prescription medication, and became an advocate for mental health in her life.


Andy Kropa / Getty Images

Carrie also struggled at times with addiction, a subject she addressed in a 2006 one-woman play, Wishful Drinking, which she later adapted into a book.


Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

“Happy is one of the many things I’m likely to be over the course of a day and certainly over the course of a lifetime,” Carrie wrote. “But I think if you have the expectation that you’re going to be happy throughout your life — more to the point, if you have a need to be comfortable all the time — well, among other things, you have the makings of a classic drug addict or alcoholic.”

Grief, of course, is not a straightforward process, and neither is unpacking — and actively working to prevent — generational trauma. Appreciate you and your honestly, Billie.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR