Billie Eilish's brother Finneas reveals the secret sounds in his songs

Finneas O & # 39; Connell he is a musical genius duh.

Monday, Billie eilishthe elder brother stopped The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, where the 22-year-old Grammy-winning producer and composer broke down his process as a presenter Jimmy Fallon, revealing that the brother-sister duo loves to incorporate everyday sounds into their music.

"Then, I will walk with, only an iPhone will work, but sometimes I bring, like, a small mobile recorder and simply, if I hear an interesting sound, I record it," he said. "And then, I'll listen to them and say,‘ I wonder how I can use that. "

For Finneas, the method comes from wanting his music to have an original twist. "Well, I mean, because, like, computers and everything has become much cheaper and more accessible," he explained. "I feel that many music producers have, for example, the same toolbox. And I think that, for me, as a producer, I want something to distinguish my things."