Billie Eilish Topless For New Fragrance Launch – Photos – Hollywood Life

Billie Eilish looked gorgeous when she went completely topless in a new selfie to promote her new fragrance, ‘Eilish.’

Billie Eilish, 19, looked sexier than ever when she posted a selfie completely topless. Billie was promoting her very first fragrance, “Eilish,” which launched on Nov. 10, and she looked stunning in the new photo. In the photo, Billie is looking into the camera with her blonde hair and front bangs down in loose waves.

Next to Billie in the photo is her shadow, and it was seriously sexy. She captioned the photo, “TOMORROW MORNING ‘Eilish’ OUT 9AM PT!!!!!!!!!!!!! @billieeilishfragrances can’t wait for it to be in your hands!!!!” Since announcing her new fragrance, Billie has posted a slew of sexy photos half-naked. Just the other day she posted yet another photo without a shirt as she spritzed perfume onto her decolletage.

Billie has been looking amazing lately and just the other day she attended the Gucci Love Parade Fashion Show at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Nov. 2. For the event, Billie rocked a full sheer lace maroon ensemble featuring a baggy button-down shirt with matching fitted and flared trousers. She accessorized her look with a long matching scarf and a bedazzled headpiece.

Just a few days before that, Billie slayed the red carpet at the LACMA Art+Film Gala in LA when she rocked a full Gucci outfit featuring a completely see-through black off-the-shoulder top with a lacy black bra underneath.

She styled the shirt with a bedazzled black midi skirt, a pair of matching lace Gucci logo tights, a black fur coat draped over her shoulders and a pair of black patent leather platform heels.