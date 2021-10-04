Billie Eilish Speaks Out Against Texas’ Abortion Laws

“I almost didn’t want to do the show.”
“When they made that shit a law, I almost didn’t want to do the show, because I wanted to punish this fucking place for allowing that to happen here,” she said as screens onstage displayed the phrase “BANS OFF OUR BODIES.”
“But then I remembered that it’s you guys that are the fuckin’ victims, and you deserve everything in the world. And we need to tell them to shut the fuck up.”
“My body, my fucking choice!” she screamed at the end of her statement.
Eilish isn’t the only celebrity to recently speak out against Texas’ new laws. Actor Uma Thurman recently wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post in which she also revealed she got an abortion as a teenager.
Learn more about the latest news surrounding Texas’ abortion laws here.
