Billie Eilish Speaks Out Against Texas’ Abortion Laws

“I almost didn’t want to do the show.”


During her performance at the Austin City Limits festival this weekend, the pop superstar used part of her set to speak out against Texas’s recently passed SB 8 law regarding abortions in the state.

According to BuzzFeed News reporter Clarissa-Jan Lim, the law “bans abortions as soon as cardiac activity is detected in the fetus, which could be as early as six weeks, or a single missed period. It also enables members of the public to enforce the law, allowing them to sue anyone involved in the abortion — from abortion providers to the person who drives a patient to the clinic or lends them money for the procedure.”

“When they made that shit a law, I almost didn’t want to do the show, because I wanted to punish this fucking place for allowing that to happen here,” she said as screens onstage displayed the phrase “BANS OFF OUR BODIES.”

“But then I remembered that it’s you guys that are the fuckin’ victims, and you deserve everything in the world. And we need to tell them to shut the fuck up.”

“My body, my fucking choice!” she screamed at the end of her statement.

Eilish isn’t the only celebrity to recently speak out against Texas’ new laws. Actor Uma Thurman recently wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post in which she also revealed she got an abortion as a teenager.


“This law is yet another discriminatory tool against those who are economically disadvantaged, and often, indeed, against their partners,” she wrote while talking about the passage of the law. “Women and children of wealthy families retain all the choices in the world, and face little risk.”

Learn more about the latest news surrounding Texas’ abortion laws here.

