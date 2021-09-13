Billie Eilish, Rosalía Face Backlash For Latin VMA Win

And, back in 2020, Billie at least partially agreed with critics who said her historic Grammy sweep was a result of her being white: “Then there’s the other side of this whole thing: people shitting on me because I am white. ‘Oh, she’s white, that’s why she won.’ You know what? I agree with the sentiment; I get why people say that. Truth is, they can say whatever they like, but don’t undermine all the hard work it took for me to get here.”