Billie Eilish lands in hot water for accusing rappers of lying in their songs

In her recent interview with Vogue magazine, the Grammy-winning singer claimed that current hip-hop music has & # 39; tons of songs where people simply lie & # 39 ;.

Billie eilish You may have to think twice before making a comment now. The Grammy winner has fallen into the hot water for a comment she made in her recent interview with Vogue that rubbed many people, especially hip-hop fans and musicians, the wrong way.

Speaking about the music industry during the interview, Billie said many rappers don't keep it real and are making up stories in their songs. "The fact that the story is not real does not mean that it cannot be important," he said. "There is a difference between lying in a song and writing a story. There are tons of songs where people simply lie."

The contractor "Bad Guy" continued to point out: "There's a lot of that in rap right now, of people I know who rap. It's like, & # 39; I got my AK-47, and I'm fucking in & # 39 ;. .. & # 39 ;, and I say, what? You don't have a gun & # 39; and all my bitches … & # 39; I'm like what bitches? That's a posture, and that's not what what am I doing ".

His comments soon provoked a violent reaction, and one accused her of appropriating black culture: "Billie Eilish appropriates black culture and then drags black music as Miley Cyrus They did it but they don't keep the same energy. If you cancel one, you must cancel both. "Meanwhile, another urged" anyone who agrees with Billie Eilish on what he said about rap / hip hop "to stay away from him / her, and added:" You are the federal. "

Someone pointed out: "The most overrated generic artist in the world should not have an opinion on hip-hop," while another said: "Become 17-year-old white girls to determine what is authentic in this culture? That is what are we doing now? " A different person accused his hypocrisy: "Don't you admit that you don't live any of the problems you sing for?"

One person told Billie to "take care of her business," while another said: "This girl literally sounds like she is whispering on every track she makes … any hip hop shot is automatically void, brother, please. , go. " There was also someone who said sarcastically: "So she emulates the culture of hip hop, receives some grammys and then tries to fuck hip hop? Oh, that's fine."

Billie has not yet responded to the violent reaction.