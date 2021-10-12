Billie Eilish Halloween Costume DIY – Hollywood Life

Want to adopt Billie Eilish’s edgy style for Halloween this year — for less? Shop our DIY picks to create the Grammy-winner’s signature green, baggy stage look!

There’s simply no one like Billie Eilish. The Grammy-winner never shies away from a bold, head-turning look, which is one of many reasons she makes for the perfect DIY Halloween costume. Since Billie has plenty of memorable red carpet and stage moments, we chose her notable green tee and shorts that she’s worn for a number of concerts for you to recreate!

Before we break down Billie’s specific look, let’s lay out the staple items you’ll need to look like the singer. Wherever she’s at, Billie’s usually rocking long nails, a thick silver chain, and tiny sunglasses. Bonus: If you incorporate her chunky, silver rings. Once you’ve covered the basics, it’s time to get dressed. Shop our picks to DIY Billie Eilish’s bright green stage look for under $30:

1. A Black Wig With Green Roots

While she’s known for rocking many hair colors, including blue and purple, Billie’s boldest hairstyle by far is her signature black hair with neon green roots. Despite donning black hair when she stepped onto the music scene, Billie’s bright green locks quickly became her signature look. Since then, she’s explored numerous hair colors and styles, however, Billie most recently went brought back to her green roots at the 2020 Grammys — where she took home five awards out of her six nominations. So, kick off your DIY Halloween costume with this HPO Lime Green Mullet. Its made of 100% imported premium fibers and it can re-styled to create Billie’s top knot buns that she loves to rock! $31, amazon

2. Billie’s Green Concert Look

Now that your wig is taken care of, let’s move on to Billie’s baggy, bright green threads. This particular look is a classic from the “Bad Guy” singer, who wore this particular short-sleeve top and shorts during her When We All Fall Asleep Tour. While Billie’s full velour Gucci look was designed with the brand’s signature symbols, our Amazon pick — this Disguise Billie Eilish Costume — features unique references (like “Duh” and her “Bad Guy” graffiti graphics) to make your costume stand out from the rest. Additionally, this look comes with the green head wrap, seen on the model, and a black face mask. $28, amazon

3. A Silver Chain & Choker

It’s a rare occasion when Billie leaves the house without at least one silver chain. When she’s on stage, she’s usually sporting a number of chains, along with a black choker. And, it just so happens that we found both accessories in one. This Jovivi Cool Spike Punk Necklace features a button snap clasp, metal, and genuine leather. $10, amazon

4. Tiny Sunglasses

A Billie Eilish staple! These cool ADE WU Rectangle Sunglasses are a must-have to create the ultimate DIY costume. They’re slightly tinted for an edgy look and they’re neon green (we don’t need to explain why that works). While adding sunglasses to your DIY look as Billie Eilish isn’t necessary, it will certainly add flare to your costume. $11, amazon

5. Long Nails

Nails, nails and more nails! Any fan of Billie’s knows that she doesn’t hit the stage or red carpet without a fresh manicure. She’s known for donning long pointed or coffin shape nails, which is why this $4 Coffin Fake Nail Kit is our top choice for recreating her claws. It includes 100 pieces, so you can afford to mess up a nail… or 20. You can put these nails on one of two ways, using nail glue or jelly double-sided adhesive tape, which are both included. Additionally, we chose these particular nails because they come in a variety of colors that Billie’s rocked in the past, including: neon blue, green, white, pink and orange. $7, amazon

6. Silver Rings

We told you that this one would be a bonus! But, why not get this If You Vintage Silver Knuckle Rings Set for just $14? Billie is known for her silver jewelry, especially her rings, even if she’s running the casual errand or grabbing food in LA. This boho knuckle ring set includes 11 pieces (sizes 4.75 to 7.75) with all different designs. The set features a combination of various style rings, including: a rhinestone star ring, crown ring, lotus ring, carved flower ring, simulated gemstone ring, and layering leaf rings. $14, amazon