Billie Eilish Explained Why She Stopped Wearing Dresses In Met Gala Video

“Big dresses were my favorite thing when I was a kid,” she explained in a behind-the-scenes video with Vogue in the lead up to the Met Gala. “I had so many dresses. I would wear a dress every single day. It’s really body image that tore that shit down. Why do you think I’ve been dressing the way I have for years?”

“It kind of gives nobody the opportunity to judge what your body looks like,” she told Vogue Australia. “I want layers and layers and layers and I want to be mysterious. You don’t know what’s underneath and you don’t know what’s on top.” She later explained that she’d drawn inspiration from Rihanna, saying: “I remember seeing an acceptance speech that Rihanna gave where she said that fashion has always been her defense mechanism. And I feel like I’ve never felt something as strongly hearing someone else say it than I did when I heard her say that. Because it’s always been that way for me. It’s always been my security blanket.”

“I feel like I’ve grown so much in the last few years, and my confidence has gotten so much better,” she added. “I’ve always wanted to do this. I was just scared and didn’t feel comfortable in my skin.”