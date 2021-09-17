Billie Eilish Doesn’t Like The Word Fans

“They always have my back.”
“I think that the reason that it was so weird to me,” she replied, “was because one moment I was a fan and then suddenly I was looked at as this like higher up suddenly, even when I was 14, and it was so weird because I was like I am not even anyone.”
“I just make music and these kids that I feel like I already know suddenly like, ‘Oh they are Billie’s fans and then there is Billie.’”
“So that’s why it was so weird to me because I think of them like literally my skin, like part of me and like I how I get through stuff. They always have my back.”
“They are fans just as much as I am a fan,” she concluded, “but that doesn’t make them any less than me or anybody else you know?”
