Billie Eilish Doesn’t Like The Word Fans

“They always have my back.”


During a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Drew noted that Billie mentioned in this year’s documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry that she doesn’t like the word “fans” to refer to her listeners.


“You said something that really struck me in the documentary,” Drew asked. “You really have this issue with the word fans and I was wondering where that stems from?”

“I think that the reason that it was so weird to me,” she replied, “was because one moment I was a fan and then suddenly I was looked at as this like higher up suddenly, even when I was 14, and it was so weird because I was like I am not even anyone.”


“I just make music and these kids that I feel like I already know suddenly like, ‘Oh they are Billie’s fans and then there is Billie.’”


“So that’s why it was so weird to me because I think of them like literally my skin, like part of me and like I how I get through stuff. They always have my back.”


“They are fans just as much as I am a fan,” she concluded, “but that doesn’t make them any less than me or anybody else you know?”


