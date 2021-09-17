Billie Eilish Doesn’t Like The Word Fans

“I think that the reason that it was so weird to me,” she replied, “was because one moment I was a fan and then suddenly I was looked at as this like higher up suddenly, even when I was 14, and it was so weird because I was like I am not even anyone.”



James Devaney / GC Images

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Billie Eilish arrives to the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)