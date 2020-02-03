Billie Eilish defends her relationship with Drake in the last interview

Hassan Hajjaj for fashion
Billie eilishHe thinks that people have more important things to worry about than who they are texting.
Fans may remember that in 2019, the "Bad Guy,quot; singer revealed to Vanity fair with which she sends text messages Duck (who has been criticized in the past for texting and, in general, participating, with other women significantly younger than him). She told the post: "Drake is like the friendliest guy I've talked to. I mean I just liked texting him, but he's very kind."
As soon as people on the Internet found out about that, the reaction was quick. But now, in an interview with fashion, the 18-year-old singer defends her relationship with the 33-year-old singer.
"The Internet is such a stupid mess right now," Eilish tells the publication. "Everyone is so sensitive. Can't an adult man be a fan of an artist? There are so many people that the Internet should be more worried about."
She added: "Like, you're really going to say that Drake is creepy because he's a fan of mine, and then you're going to vote for Trump? What the hell is that shit?"
The Grammy winner, who recently became the first female artist to sweep the four main categories in one night, spoke about everything from her childhood, her rise to fame, her personal struggles and her compositional process.
"That was real madness," Eilish said about his historic night in January at the awards ceremony. "In any case, it is something exciting for children who make music in their room. I think we are making progress in that place, children who do not have enough money to use the studies."
The singer "You should see me in a crown,quot; also talked about what it means to her when critics and fans call her a "rule breaker."
"Maybe people see me as a rule breaker because they feel they have to follow the rules themselves, and here I am not doing it," he explained. "That's great, if I can make someone feel more free to do what they really want to do instead of what they are expected to do. But for me, I never realized that I was expected to do something. I think that it's what is really happening, that I never knew there was something I should follow. Nobody told me that shit, so I did what I wanted. "
