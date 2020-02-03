Billie Eilish defends Drake after criticism for texting her and Millie Bobby Brown!

%MINIFYHTMLc777590f189ffab759f6683375aca86611% %MINIFYHTMLc777590f189ffab759f6683375aca86612%

People have been criticizing Drake for texting Billie Eilish after she revealed it and now, the 18-year-old singer is defending him. The Bad Guy artist emphasized that there are many other much more important things that the Internet should be concerned about.

During his interview for Vogue, Billie did not hesitate to say that "Internet is such a stupid mess right now."

His statement about the state of the world online at this time came as a reaction to the issue of Drake getting into hot water in November when it was revealed that he sends many text messages to Billie, even though he is 33 years old and That she is just a teenager.

People were quite worried about this situation and did not hesitate to criticize the rapper, but Billie is asking them to relax.

‘Everyone is very sensitive. An adult man cannot be a fan of an artist? There are so many people that the Internet should be more worried about. Like, are you really going to say that Drake is creepy because he's a fan of mine, and then you're going to vote for Trump? What the hell is this? **, he told the media.

As you will remember, Billie and Drake's text message relationship was revealed during his interview with Vanity Fair last year when he was asked about the famous people he had in his contacts.

After dropping a series of big names, including Hailey and Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi and Avril Lavigne, she revealed: ‘But, Drake? Come on. Duck? Drake is like the friendliest guy I've talked to. I mean, I've only sent him text messages, but he's very kind. You don't need to be kind, you know what I mean? He's at a level of his life where he doesn't need to be kind, but he is, you know? "

While she was excited about him, many fans were quite scared as her revelation became public after it was made public that she also sent a text message, at that time to the 14-year-old actress, Millie Bobby Brown!



