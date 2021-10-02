Billie Eilish Debuts New Fairy Hand Tattoo At Bond Premiere

In case you didn’t know, Billie had two tattoos already — the word “Eilish” on her chest and a dragon on her thigh. We’ve only seen the latter before, as she’s said that we “won’t ever see” her name tat.

However, at the premiere of the new James Bond movie, No Time To Die, people noticed a lil’ something new on her hand.


Tolga Akmen / AFP via Getty Images

Ughhhhhhhh I want those shoes.

Yup, new tattoo alert!!!


Tolga Akmen / AFP via Getty Images

Here’s the image flipped, where you can more clearly see that it’s a design of two fairies.


Tolga Akmen / AFP via Getty Images

The ink is definitely ~very~ new, as Billie didn’t have it at the Global Citizen concert on Sept. 25.


Gotham / WireImage / Getty Images

For what it’s worth, I saw Billie the night before at Gov Ball and couldn’t see any new tats — but I also generally couldn’t see anything.

It’s unclear whether or not the design goes further down Billie’s arm, but it does make me wonder whether she’ll be staying with the fantasy theme for future ink.


Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

I personally really want a mermaid tattoo (sorry mum), so it would be cool to see.

