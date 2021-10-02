Billie Eilish Debuts New Fairy Hand Tattoo At Bond Premiere

However, at the premiere of the new James Bond movie, No Time To Die, people noticed a lil’ something new on her hand.
Yup, new tattoo alert!!!
Here’s the image flipped, where you can more clearly see that it’s a design of two fairies.
The ink is definitely ~very~ new, as Billie didn’t have it at the Global Citizen concert on Sept. 25.
It’s unclear whether or not the design goes further down Billie’s arm, but it does make me wonder whether she’ll be staying with the fantasy theme for future ink.
