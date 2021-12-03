Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Billie Eilish Debuts New Dark Hair On Instagram - Up News Info
Home Entertainment Billie Eilish Debuts New Dark Hair On Instagram
Entertainment

Billie Eilish Debuts New Dark Hair On Instagram

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

In response to a question about going out in public in the 2020 iteration of the interview, Billie said: “I don’t go in public anyway just because it’s a complete disaster.”

“Gosh, that girl was going through an identity crisis,” Billie joked as she watched the clip back. “My attitude used to be I can’t go out, I can’t go here, I can’t go there. I used to not even be able to go to a park or go get food, get coffee. It freaked me out.”

“In the last year, I have been opened up to it,” she went on. “I really feel grateful for that, because being able to feel confident in stepping outside without a hat and a hood, glasses and a mask and a jacket, it’s so much better. And you don’t have to live like that, and I realized that this year, that I don’t have to live like that.”

“My hair is blonde now, so it’s not like the only person you’ve ever seen with green hair walking by and so who could it be out of the five people,” she added. “It’s gotten a lot easier.”

