Billie Eilish criticized as hypocritical by rappers who lie about her lifestyle: some compare her to Miley Cyrus

Billie Eilish is the number one artist of alternative music at the moment. She has always declared her love and inspiration for hip-hop, but now she is being called for being a hypocrite.

Billie has collaborated with some of the best rappers on the scene. His music along with his aesthetics, everything comes from the innovative genre.

However, in a recent interview with Vogue, she is destroying the rappers who lie about her life.

‘The fact that the story is not real does not mean that it cannot be important. There is a difference between lying in a song and writing a story. There are tons of songs where people simply lie. There is a lot of that in rap right now, of people I know who rap. It's like, "I got my AK-47, and I'm fucking,quot;, and I wonder what? You do not have a gun. "All my bitches …" I wonder, what bitches? That is a position, and that is not what I am doing. "

Your comments are not welcome. They are comparing her to Miley Cyrus, who infamously used the hip-hop culture to complete and promote her Bangerz album and then shattered the genre later.

In addition, social media users feel that Billie lies in many of her lyrics, which is no different from what she accuses rappers.

A journalist tweeted: ‘Billie Eilish will earn even more now that she has adopted a colonial approach to hip hop. Do you prefer rap stories to be 100% non-fiction so we can produce more dead or imprisoned rapstars? Stfu and stay in your lane. "

Another person pointed out: ‘Music is art. Art is not always real. Billie has a song where she says ‘she is trying to seduce your father; I'm a bad boy. "Does that mean I was trying to seduce older men while I was a minor? No, it's the lyrics of a song. She's still young, hence her naivety."

‘Billie Eilish appropriates black culture and then drags black music just like Miley Cyrus, but they don't keep the same energy. If you cancel one, I have to cancel both, "said another.

Billie hasn't talked about the reaction yet.



