Entertainment

Billie Eilish Brunette Hair Red Carpet Debut

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

If you’re part of the “Maybe a bit obsessed with Billie Eilish’s hair” club, then you’re likely aware that she debuted a new brunette look earlier this week.

Given that it took Billie six weeks to get her hair to blonde at the beginning of the year, the look was a bit of a surprise — but a welcome one at that!

Well, yesterday Billie attended Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch — meaning that we got the red carpet debut of the ‘do.


Rodin Eckenroth / FilmMagic / Getty Images

I think it really brings out her eyes.

IMHO, it’s a look! It’s a vibe!


Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Variety

And maybe I’m just very sleepy and a little bit cold, but I would murder to be in that outfit right now.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Variety

If my 80-year-old landlord is reading this for some reason, feel free to turn up the heating.

The darker look has me wondering — is this another sign of blonde hair being on the way out? The brunette hair trend finally taking hold???


Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Variety

No offense if you’re naturally blonde, but my wallet (and scalp) will embrace not having to bleach my hair anymore. 

Anyways, off I go to try and resist texting my hairdresser again.

