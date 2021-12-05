Billie Eilish Brunette Hair Red Carpet Debut

Given that it took Billie six weeks to get her hair to blonde at the beginning of the year, the look was a bit of a surprise — but a welcome one at that!
Well, yesterday Billie attended Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch — meaning that we got the red carpet debut of the ‘do.
IMHO, it’s a look! It’s a vibe!
And maybe I’m just very sleepy and a little bit cold, but I would murder to be in that outfit right now.
The darker look has me wondering — is this another sign of blonde hair being on the way out? The brunette hair trend finally taking hold???
Anyways, off I go to try and resist texting my hairdresser again.