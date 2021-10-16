Bill Gates’ Daughter Weds Nayel Nassar – Hollywood Life

The Microsoft billionaire’s little girl is all grown up and a married woman now! She tied the knot with equestrian Nayel Nassar on Saturday October 16.

Wedding bells are in the air! Jennifer Gates, 25, married her husband Nayel Nassar, 30, on Saturday, October 16 at a ceremony in Salem, New York. Jennifer looked gorgeous in a custom Vera Wang dress as she walked down the aisle by both her dad Bill Gates and mom Melinda, per the Daily Mail, surrounded by her bridesmaids in teal gowns. The couple exchanged vows in front of 300 guests in a Muslim ceremony, the site added, noting that the pair legally married the night prior. Coldplay was also reported to be the evenings’ entertainment at a reception, along with Harry Hudson.

The pair’s wedding plans were revealed on Wednesday, after the DailyMail reported that the pair were planning the ceremony, which cost about $2 million on the pair’s 124 acre horse farm in New York. Shortly after the plans were brought to light photos came out of tents being set up on the $16 million estate. A neighbor said that the extravagant celebration will be something completely new to the community, per The New York Post. “It will be the biggest party our town has ever seen,” a neighbor told The Post.

Jennifer is the eldest child of Bill Gates’ three kids with his ex-wife Melinda. The pair also have a 22-year-old son Rory John and a 19-year-old daughter Phoebe Adele. Jennifer and Nayel have been together since January 2017. Both accomplished equestrians and horse-lovers, they couldn’t make a better pair! Nayel won his millions as a star equestrian. They’re both also Stanford University alums. The couple have gushed over each other on social media. Nayel popped the question in January 2020, and he celebrated Jennifer saying “Yes,” with an Instagram post. I’m feeling like the luckiest (and happiest) man in the world right about now,” he wrote. “Jenn, you are everything I could have possibly imagined..and so much more. I can’t wait to keep growing together through this journey called life, and I simply can’t imagine mine without you anymore.”

Jennifer celebrated their engagement with a sweet Instagram of her own. “Nayel Nassar, you are one of a kind. Absolutely swept me off my feet this past weekend, surprising me in the most meaningful location over one of our many shared passions,” she wrote in a caption.