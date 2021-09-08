Bill Gates’ Cascade Investment to take control of Four Seasons Hotels By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A view of the Four Seasons Hotel is seen in Cairo, Egypt December 17, 2020. Picture taken December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

(Reuters) -Bill Gates’ Cascade Investment LLC will take control of Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts by buying about half of Saudi Arabian Prince Alwaleed bin Talal’s stake in the company for $2.21 billion, the hotel operator said on Wednesday.

Cascade will buy 23.8% of Prince Alwaleed’s stake to own 71.3% of Four Seasons, valuing the hotel chain at $10 billion on an enterprise basis.

Prince Alwaleed, through investment vehicle Kingdom Holding Co., will continue to own the remaining stake, Four Seasons said.

The billionaire prince is one of Saudi Arabia’s top businessmen and is known for his bets on Citigroup (NYSE:) and other top western companies.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR