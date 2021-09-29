Bill Cosby Says He Thinks R. Kelly Was ‘Railroaded’ In Racketeering & Sex Trafficking Trial, Says Rep

Bill Cosby believes R. Kelly wasn’t given a fair trial in his federal racketeering and sex crimes case, according to his spokesman Andrew Wyatt.

Wyatt told TMZ he spoke with his client about R. Kelly being convicted on all nine counts.

“The first thing he said was, ‘look, the guy was railroaded,’” Wyatt told the cameraman.

He then gave a bit more insight, naming attorney Gloria Allred–who represented alleged victims in both Cosby’s and R. Kelly’s cases–as the culprit for why Kelly got a raw deal.

“As he said that Gloria Allred did the same thing that she did with him,” Wyatt said of Bill Cosby. “You parade women out, and you stir up the public sentiment to go against him, and that’s what they did to R. Kelly.”

R. Kelly was convicted by a federal jury on Monday on nine federal counts including racketeering, sex crimes, kidnapping, and human trafficking. He’ll be sentenced in May of 2022 and is looking at a maximum life sentence, but Wyatt is confident Kelly can get his conviction overturned just like his client did.

Bill Cosby became a free man at the end of June after a Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that he did not receive a fair trial.

“My client’s conviction was vacated by the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court because they saw the truth, and what we see in America today you know with R. Kelly is an assault on Black men,” Wyatt said. “This is an assault on successful Black men who are doing great things.

