Bilaxy exchange suspends website after ERC-20 hot wallet hack By Cointelegraph

By Matilda Colman
Bilaxy, a lesser-known cryptocurrency exchange, has confirmed a major hacking incident, reporting losses of funds due to an exploit of the platform’s ERC-20 hot wallet.

Bilaxy announced on its Telegram channel that the crypto exchange suffered a “serious hack” on Aug. 28 between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. UTC, resulting in the transfer of 295 different ERC-20 tokens.