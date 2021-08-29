Bilaxy Exchange Hot Wallet Hacked, Users Express Anger By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
- Bilaxy Exchange has just shared on its Twitter (NYSE:) that it has suffered a hack.
- Its Twitter community responded by saying that they need to apply better security.
- Many of its users are blaming it for causing today’s falling prices of crypto.
TODAY: Bilaxy Exchange has just issued an urgent notice warning on its official Twitter. The exchange has stated that it has suffered a hack.
Top Urgent-Bilaxy Hacked Notice
Pls note Bilaxy Hot wallet was hacked, pls DON’t send any funds to your bilaxy accounts again. We are racing with the time to checking and fixing. Pls wait for further Notice.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.