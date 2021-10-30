Biggest Bitcoin fund in the world could become ETF by July as GBTC nears $40B AUM By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Grayscale could launch its (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF) as soon as July 2022, one of its executives has said.

Speaking at a virtual event organized by MarketWatch on Oct. 27, Grayscale global head of ETFs David LaValle gave a nine-month timeline for approval by United States regulators.

GBTC holdings vs. chart. Source: Bybt