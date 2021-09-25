Big investors pivoting from Bitcoin to Ether futures: JPMorgan By Cointelegraph

American multinational investment bank JPMorgan (NYSE:) has revealed that institutional investors are starting to shy away from futures in favor of Ether derivatives.
In a note to investors on Wednesday, analysts at the Wall Street bank said that Bitcoin futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) have traded at a discount compared to spot BTC prices during September.
