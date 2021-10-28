Big Freedia Says Boosie Isn’t Homophobic–He Just Has An Issue With Lil Nas X

Last weekend things got heated on social media when Bossie responded to Lil Nas X after he claimed the two of them were working on a record together. To many people’s surprise, Bossie lashed out and called Lil Nas X homophobic slurs and told him to take his own life.

Since the incident, various people have weighed in on the situation. Mostly stating that Boosie has an issue with the LGBTQ community following his words to Lil Nas X. However, Big Freedia also spoke about the situation and said that Bossie is not homophobic despite what people think.

TMZ caught up with Freedia at the airport, and when asked about the situation, Freedia said, “I don’t think Boosie is homophobic. I think he just has a problem with Lil Nas. Boosie’s new movie ‘My Struggle,’ has lots of gay folks in there. He has a whole gay scene in jail where he has a lot of the gay guys from Louisiana representing.”

Freedia continued to say Boosie was just upset at the moment and said what was on his mind at the time

As we previously reported, Boosie didn’t seem to be too bothered with people’s responses to his tweet towards Lil Nas X, and Lil Nas X didn’t seem to be bothered either, tweeting out, “I am truly saddened. I have never been so mortified in my life. I can’t believe disney channel has yet to play halloween town this entire october.”

Lil Nas X’s father seemingly responded to Boosie’s tweet on Tuesday after Boosie remained unphased by the backlash. Lil Nas X’s father said, “How the hell you’re a gangsta rapper promoting drugs, gun violence, degrading women and getting high every video talking about you’re for the kids man sit your old man looking a** down.”

Boosie responded to his father and said:

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

