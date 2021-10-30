Biden’s pick to lead commodities regulator flags climate as priority

Article content WASHINGTON — U.S. President Joe Biden’s pick to head the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Wednesday signaled that climate risk and the rapid adoption of digital currencies would be top priorities if he is confirmed to the role. Rostin Behnam, a Democratic commissioner at the CFTC since 2017 and its acting chairman, laid out his vision for the agency before the Senate Agriculture Committee, a significant first step in reinvigorating an agency seen as languishing for months without a permanent pick to head it.

Behnam touted the CFTC'S ongoing work to monitor derivatives, noting that corner of the financial markets "performed very well" during the hectic onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. He also said he would ensure an active enforcement program at the agency if given the top job. "I will prioritize policy that invigorates a culture of compliance, reinforced by an enforcement program that roots out fraud," he said in his opening testimony. Behnam also said he would support any legislation Congress would consider to give the CFTC greater authority over digital currencies, arguing the rapidly growing market could benefit from clearer oversight. "Given the size, the scope, and the scale of this emerging market … I think it's critically important to have a primary cop on the beat," he said.