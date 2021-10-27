Biden’s pick for CFTC chair wants the agency to be a ‘beat cop’ with the authority to oversee 60% of digital asset market By Cointelegraph

Acting chairperson of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, or CFTC, Rostin Behnam has likened the government agency’s enforcement of the digital asset space to a beat cop on duty.
At a Wednesday hearing of the United States Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry to assume his position on a permanent basis, Behnam told chairperson Debbie Stabenow the CFTC has been “aggressively pursuing enforcement cases” in the crypto space for some time, including its $100 million case against crypto derivatives exchange BitMEX and the $42.5 million in fines it levied against and Bitfinex. However, he asked that the committee consider expanding the authority of the CFTC, given the emerging digital asset market.
