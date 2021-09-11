Biden’s Child Tax Credit Plan Backed by House Democrats

Article content (Bloomberg) — House Democrats are seeking to extend the recently expanded child tax credit through 2025, endorsing a key component of President Joe Biden’s social safety net plan. The language is included in bill text released late Friday by the House Ways and Means Committee, which will continue debating its portion of Biden’s $3.5 trillion economic agenda next week. The committee’s expansive proposal would also extend energy credits and allow the government to negotiate prices with drugmakers, among other changes.

Article content The pandemic relief law passed in March temporarily boosted the credit for children under six to $3,600, and $3,000 for older children. The IRS started paying out the credit this summer, sending monthly payments of up to $300 per child. While some House Democrats have pushed to make the more generous child tax credit and monthly payments permanent, doing so would be expensive and could crowd out other lawmaker priorities vying for a place in the budget reconciliation package. The Joint Committee on Taxation estimated boosting the credit for 2021 alone will cost the government $109.5 billion. Democrats have touted the expanded tax credit, banking on it as a successful campaign message in the 2022 midterm elections. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, has described the expansion as “the largest anti-poverty program in a generation.”