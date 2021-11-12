Biden, Xi to address Asia-Pacific leaders on trade, COVID recovery

Article content WELLINGTON — U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are expected to address leaders of the Pacific Rim late on Friday amid heightened regional trade and geopolitical tensions. China set the tone for the 21 member Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting this week, with Xi warning in a video recording on Thursday https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/chinas-xi-says-asia-pacific-must-not-return-cold-war-tensions-2021-11-10 that the region must not return to the tensions of the Cold War era.

Article content The comment was seen as a reference to efforts by the United States and its regional allies to blunt what they see as China’s growing coercive economic and military influence. Biden is expected to address the gathering that begins midnight New Zealand time, the White House confirmed in a statement, adding he will discuss ongoing efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic and support global economic recovery. “The President’s participation demonstrates U.S. commitment to the Indo-Pacific region and to multilateral cooperation,” the statement said. Chinese foreign ministry has also confirmed that Xi will speak at the meeting via video link. Xi will take the virtual podium a day after China’s ruling Communist Party approved a rare resolution that amplified his status and authority, bolstering the likelihood of securing an unprecedented third leadership term next year.