Biden will sign ‘once in a generation’ infrastructure bill soon By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3
© Reuters. U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks after late-night passage of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill to repair the nation’s airports, roads and bridges, next to U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. November 6,

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed through Congress on Friday night is a “once in a generation” investment that will create millions of jobs, U.S. President Joe Biden said Saturday morning.

Biden said he will sign the bipartisan bill “soon” in a formal signing ceremony that highlights all the people who worked on it, Democrats and Republicans alike.

The bipartisan infrastructure bill will create “blue collar” jobs modernizing roads and bridges, and transform the U.S. transportation system, he said.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR