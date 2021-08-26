Biden Vows to Finish Mission, Hunt Attackers: Afghanistan Update

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content (Bloomberg) — President Joe Biden vowed to complete the U.S. evacuation mission in Afghanistan after at least 12 U.S. service members were killed in explosions outside Kabul’s international airport. He also promised that those responsible for the attacks would “pay.” “We will not forgive, we will not forget, we will hunt you down and make you pay,” Biden said at the White House on Thursday evening. At least 60 Afghans also died in the explosions along dozens more people wounded less than a week before U.S. forces are to depart.

Article content The Associated Press reported the Afghan death toll, citing an an Afghan official. An additional 15 U.S. service members were wounded. The attack came as North Atlantic Treaty Organization-member nations began winding down evacuations. Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands and Belgium have announced they are no longer organizing flights from Kabul’s airport. With President Joe Biden sticking to his Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline, the window for airlifts is closing fast. Key stories and developments: Pentagon’s Afghan Exit Leaves Unused $6 Billion to Fight OverWorld Bank Pauses Disbursements to Afghanistan After TakeoverThe Taliban Must Deal With These Leaders to Avoid Civil WarChina Eyes $1 Trillion of Minerals With Risky Bet on TalibanWho Will Be the Taliban Whisperers?: Opinion

Article content All items are in Eastern Time: Aug. 31 Deadline Will Not Change, White House Says (6:30 p.m.) Biden’s Aug. 31 deadline to complete the evacuation mission in Afghanistan remains in place despite the deadly attacks on Thursday. “Nothing has changed on that timeline,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said at an evening press conference. She added that U.S. military commanders have advised the president to hold to the deadline. Psaki said that the American flag would be flown at half staff at government buildings and military bases to honor the U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan. “I am certain the president will do everything he can to honor the sacrifice and service” of those who died, Psaki said. John Harney

Article content Biden Pledges to Hunt Down Attackers (5:50 p.m.) Biden said that a group known as Isis K was behind the assaults near the Kabul airport on Thursday. “To those who carried out this attack, as well as anyone who wishes America harm, know this: We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down. And make you pay,” Biden said during an address to the nation on Thursday eveing. “I will defend our interests and our people with every measure in my command.” “We will not be deterred by terrorists,” Biden added. “We will not let them stop our mission. We will continue the evacuation. I also ordered my commanders to develop operational plans to strike Isis K assets, leadership and facilities.” McCarthy calls for Congress to return to address attack (3:59 p.m.)

Article content House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called on Speaker Nancy Pelosi to bring Congress back into session to address Wednesday’s attack, adding that “our enemies have taken advantage of the chaotic nature of the withdrawal.” The California Republican said lawmakers must return before Aug. 31 for briefings from the administration and to pass GOP legislation barring the withdrawal of U.S. troops until every American is out of Afghanistan. Pelosi did not respond directly to McCarthy, but said she has requested the executive branch brief lawmakers. House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff said his panel would investigate the withdrawal and its aftermath. — Laura Litvan Biden to speak about deadly Kabul attack (3:45 p.m.)

Article content Biden plans to address the nation Thursday on the attack outside the Kabul airport in remarks delivered from the White House. He’s scheduled to speak at 5 p.m. from the East Room. — Josh Wingrove U.S. says most Americans in Afghanistan taking steps to exit (3:23 p.m.) The U.S. State Department said it’s in contact with about 1,000 Americans it believes remain in Afghanistan and over two-thirds of them indicated they’re taking steps to exit the country. The U.S. has concluded 500 of the 1,500 Americans it was earlier tracking as being in Afghanistan have been evacuated, the department said in a statement. The department also said that it has heard from about 500 people in the last 24 hours who claim to be Americans seeking to leave the country. The U.S. is seeking to contact those people but the department said many of those people may not really be American citizens. — Sophia Cai

Article content U.S. Says Islamic State Likely to Blame (3:09 p.m.) The head of U.S. Central Command said militants from Islamic State were likely behind the pair of blasts outside Kabul’s airport and said “if we can find who is associated with this, we will go after them.” General Kenneth McKenzie said he expects more attacks as the U.S. moves to continue evacuations and pull American forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31. He estimated that just over 1,000 Americans remain in the country, though he said he doesn’t know how many want to leave. “ISIS will not deter us from accomplishing the mission, I can assure you of that,” McKenzie said. –Tony Capaccio and Peter Martin ©2021 Bloomberg L.P. Bloomberg.com

