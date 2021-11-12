Biden vaccination rules are boosting COVID-19 shot uptake

© Reuters. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, on her first day back after testing positive for COVID-19, speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 12, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden’s vaccine requirements are prompting more Americans to get COVID-19 shots, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

“In the past week, we’re averaging nearly 300,000 first shots” per day for people aged 12 and over, Psaki said, up from less than 250,000 first shots per day in mid-July, before Biden first discussed vaccine requirements.

“It’s clear these requirements, driven by the president’s leadership, are getting more people vaccinated,” she said. They are “going to continue to accelerate our path out of the pandemic.”