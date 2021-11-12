Biden vaccination rules are boosting COVID-19 shot uptake

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden’s vaccine requirements are prompting more Americans to get COVID-19 shots, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.
“In the past week, we’re averaging nearly 300,000 first shots” per day for people aged 12 and over, Psaki said, up from less than 250,000 first shots per day in mid-July, before Biden first discussed vaccine requirements.
“It’s clear these requirements, driven by the president’s leadership, are getting more people vaccinated,” she said. They are “going to continue to accelerate our path out of the pandemic.”
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.