Biden urges lawmakers to pass bills if worried about U.S. cost of living By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden on Friday urged U.S. lawmakers worried about rising inflation to pass the infrastructure and domestic spending bills currently before the House of Representatives.
“I want to say very clearly: If your number one issue is the cost of living, the number one priority should be seeing Congress pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and my Build Back Better Framework,” Biden said in a Twitter (NYSE:) post as lawmakers huddled on Capitol Hill discussing the measures.
