Biden urges countries to join pledge to reduce methane emissions in climate fight

Article content WASHINGTON — U.S. President Joe Biden urged world leaders on Friday to join the United States and the European Union in a pledge to cut methane emissions to help build momentum ahead of an international summit on climate change later this year. Biden held a virtual meeting of the Major Economies Forum (MEF) in a follow-up to an Earth Day meeting he hosted in April https://www.reuters.com/article/us-global-climate-summit-idCAKBN2CA0DK to unveil new U.S. greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets and press other countries to do more to curb theirs.

Article content Tackling climate change is one of Biden’s top domestic and international priorities, and the U.N. COP26 climate conference in Glasgow from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12 is seen as a critical moment for the world to commit to doing more to halt rising temperatures. On Friday the president called on other nations to join an agreement between the United States and the EU to aim to reduce global methane emissions by at least 30 percent below 2020 levels by 2030. “This will not only rapidly reduce the rate of global warming, but … it will also produce a very valuable side benefit like improving public health and agricultural output,” Biden told the leaders. “We believe the collective goal is both ambitious but realistic, and we urge you to join us in announcing this pledge at COP26,” Biden said.